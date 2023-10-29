The SugarLand Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that killed a driver on Sunday near West Airport.

Around 2:41 a.m., the speeding car was pulled over at 12600 West Airport Boulevard. While pulling over, the car lost control, police say.

According to officials, when the driver lost control, he struck a tree and was ejected from the car.

Police say the driver was alone and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are still investigating the crash.

