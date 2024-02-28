The Harris County District Attorney's office has announced that Lee Carter, 52, is facing new charges after a second woman came forward accusing him of kidnapping and sexually assaulting her on July, 4 2021.

Previously, court documents stated that Lee held another woman against her will at a home near South Union at 5251 Perry Street in April 2023.

Lee Carter

Lee was charged with aggravated kidnapping after keeping the first woman, Verenice Lopex Rivera, in his garage for at least four years.

In January, Lee was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond. Then, a judge ordered him to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his release.

According to released court documents, Lee sexually assaulted more than one victim during the time period of his bond.

Lee has a pending violation protective order for contacting a different victim while on bond that was sexually assaulted.

The courts have requested that Lee's bond be set at $200,000.