A Houston man is facing murder charges after police say he beat his father to death with coffee mug.

Todd Jordashe Jackson, 24, is accused of fatally beating his 46 -year-old father, Todd Jordashe Jackson Sr., to death on Monday, Oct. 2.

The attack occurred at Avenue Station apartments at 2010 North Main Street around 7 a.m.

Todd Jordashe Jackson (Courtesy of the Houston Police Department)

Authorities say officers responded to a call to find the Jackson Sr. with blunt force trauma. He was taken to a nearby hospital later pronounced dead.

Jackson Jr. was present at the scene, detained, and questioned when officers arrived.

After questioning, he was charged for the assault and booked into the Harris County Jail.

The Houston Police Department is still investigating the cause of the crime.