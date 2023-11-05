Houston Police Department Special Victims Division-Adult Sex Crimes Unit is investigating a man who broke into a home on Sept. 20 2022, and sexually assaulted a sleeping person, according to Crime Stoppers.

Authorities say a person was sexually assaulted by a man who entered their home while they were sleeping on 9800 block of Meadow Glen Lane on Wednesday at 3:00 a.m.

The victim got scared, and the man ran away in an unknown direction, according to police.

Officials say the suspect was described as a black man who stood between 5'7" and 5'8" tall and had locs put into a ponytail.

Crime Stoppers and Houston Police are asking if anyone knows anything to please reach out to local law enforcement.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.