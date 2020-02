Houston police are searching for a masked gunman who shot at two people while they slept in a car, wounding one of them.

Police say two people pulled off on the side of S. Braeswood Blvd around 11 p.m. Tuesday to take a nap.

Authorities say a masked suspect then came up and shot the driver. He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The other person in the car was able to get away uninjured.

