Man shot during apparent memorial service in northeast Houston, police investigating

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in northeast Houston, where at least one person was injured during what they believe to be a memorial service.

It happened in the 6600 block of Hirsch around 7 p.m. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded.

However, based on preliminary details by the Houston Police Department, responding officers found an unidentified man shot at least once, who was taken to a nearby hospital, prior to their arrival.

At last check, he was in serious condition.

"We believe what happened is there were several people on this bridge here behind me that were having a memorial service," Lt. Crowson with HPD said during a press conference. "We believe it was for a male that died of natural causes. Something happened here at that memorial service, and that's when the shots were fired."

Officers were checking into the victim's condition to find out exactly what happened and speaking with witnesses as they continue their investigation.