Houston crime: FBI seeks public's help identifying repeat bank robber in north Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for help identifying a man who robbed the same bank twice in north Houston.
Courtesy of FBI Houston
The FBI Houston says the man robbed PNC Bank at 14255 North Freeway around 9:00 a.m. on Friday and again on Monday morning.
The suspect was seen wearing a red hoodie with gray and white stripes, white pants, and an N95 face mask.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.