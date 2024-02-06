Expand / Collapse search

Houston crime: FBI seeks public's help identifying repeat bank robber in north Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for help identifying a man who robbed the same bank twice in north Houston. 

The FBI Houston says the man robbed PNC Bank at 14255 North Freeway around 9:00 a.m. on Friday and again on Monday morning. 

The suspect was seen wearing a red hoodie with gray and white stripes, white pants, and an N95 face mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.  
 