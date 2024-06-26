Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting that unfolded in southwest Houston on Wednesday around noon.

Authorities responded to reports of a person shot inside a vehicle around 11:55 a.m. at 12200 Bissonnet Street near Cook Road.

Details are still emerging, but preliminary information suggests that officers arrived at the scene following a crash and found the victim inside the vehicle. Homicide detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As of now, authorities have not disclosed the identity of the victim or provided any information about potential suspects. The investigation remains ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.