Two men have been charged with capital murder following a deadly Houston shooting in September 2023, authorities said.

29-year-old Edward Edmond, Jr. and 22-year-old Lason Edmond were charged.

According to officials, Houston police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex located 1333 Gears Road and found 33-year-old Vandy Williams, III, unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.

Williams was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

At the time of the shooting, authorities said there was no known motive or suspects.

However, further investigation identified Edward and Lason Edmond as the suspects. Officials said the two are cousins.

Edward was already in custody of the Harris County Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges.

Lason was arrested on February 27 by the U.S. Marshals Office and the Louisiana State Police and booked into the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Jail. He was extradited back to Harris County on Tuesday and is currently in the Harris County Jail.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.