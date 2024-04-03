Houston crime: Man seen exposing himself along Buffalo Bayou, later taken into custody

One man is in custody after authorities said he was exposing himself in Houston on Wednesday.

Houston police said they received a report about a man under a bridge along Buffalo Bayou, and he was exposing himself.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

When police arrived and spotted the man, a chase ensued.

After a long foot pursuit, he was taken into custody after police used a stun gun on the man.

The man is being checked out by EMS and is in custody.