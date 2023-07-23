Houston crime: City leaders renewing calls to crack down on crime

As Houston police search for the gunman who shot five people outside an after-hours club Sunday, city leaders are renewing calls to crack down on crime.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, gunshots rang out at an after-hours club on the 9200 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Last month, Mayor Turner proposed adding metal detector wands at nightclub entry points. City leaders also suggested aggressively suing repeat offenders that don’t have the right permitting to serve alcohol to prevent them from operating.

Houston City Council Member at Large Mike Knox urges people to exercise personal responsibility and avoid going or supporting these types of businesses.

"I'm a big fan of believing that really nothing good happens after midnight anywhere. So when people are out in the early morning hours you know, they're with people who are intoxicated or otherwise uninterested in following the rules, and they're going to bump into each other. Whether you have a license or a concealed carry, or whether just constitutional carrying, you're not allowed to take firearms in areas that sell primarily alcohol, and there's a reason for that," Knox said.

Knox believes the conversation will likely be revisited in city council again soon.