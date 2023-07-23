Five people were shot after an altercation at a club in southeast Houston early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at the EL Bontanero located at 9261 Gulf Freeway at around 4:41 AM. Police said two males got into an altercation in the parking of the club and one man pulled out a gun. The other man was able to talk the man into putting his gun away then he and his friends preceded to enter the club.

The man followed the group inside the club and pulled out his gun and fired, striking five people.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, including the man in the initial altercation, while three others have non-life-threatening injuries. The injuries are unknown, but according to HPD, all are expected to survive.

A group of males and females flagged down officers, who were nearby working on another investigation, about the shooting. One of the officers who was flagged down provided first aid to one of the victims, which may have saved his life. 911 was also called.

The suspect is known to the victims, but no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.