Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at Margaret Jenkins Park located at 10700 Rosenhaven Drive. The shooting happened around 1:14 Saturday morning.

Officers arrived shortly after the Shotspotter recorded 36 shots fired and found multiple groups of people still gathered at the park.

According to a preliminary investigation, multiple people were involved in an altercation, guns were drawn and shots were fired. Five people total were shot. Three people, including two possible suspects in the shooting, were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One person was treated at the scene for their injuries.

A 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.