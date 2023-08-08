Houston 3-month-old dead after being left unattended in car, police investigating

Investigators are on the scene of a child's death in Houston.

Houston police Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir says officials received a call around 3:25 p.m. about meeting firefighters in the 5900 block of Long Drive.

When they arrived, they learned a 3-month-old was unresponsive after being left unattended in a car.

Officials say the infant was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, officials say.

Bashir says the mother was visiting the building and was with another 4-year-old child. She discovered the baby in the car as she was leaving and brought the infant inside the facility, according to authorities.

Both parents are cooperating with police, Bashir said. The cause of death will be determined at a later time.

Under no circumstance should you leave a child in the car.

"If you have children, do not leave them unattended under any circumstances in a vehicle.

Authorities are still in the early stages of their investigation. According to officials, it is too early to say if charges will be filed.