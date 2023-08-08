Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Waller County
9
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Washington County
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Washington County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
from TUE 3:13 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from TUE 9:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Waller County
Heat Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County

Houston 3-month-old dead after being left unattended in car, police investigating

By
Published 
Updated 6:51PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Investigators are on the scene of a child's death in Houston.

Houston police Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir says officials received a call around 3:25 p.m. about meeting firefighters in the 5900 block of Long Drive.

When they arrived, they learned a 3-month-old was unresponsive after being left unattended in a car.

SUGGESTED: Montgomery County crash on I-69 at SH 242: Child hospitalized in critical condition

Officials say the infant was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, officials say.

Image 1 of 2

 

Bashir says the mother was visiting the building and was with another 4-year-old child. She discovered the baby in the car as she was leaving and brought the infant inside the facility, according to authorities.

Both parents are cooperating with police, Bashir said. The cause of death will be determined at a later time.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Under no circumstance should you leave a child in the car.

"If you have children, do not leave them unattended under any circumstances in a vehicle.

Authorities are still in the early stages of their investigation. According to officials, it is too early to say if charges will be filed.