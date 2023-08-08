A 7-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash along l-69 in Montgomery County.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes under SH 242.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but authorities say it appears that a pickup truck with a roof ladder rack hit the wall on the shoulder, causing it to rotate and clip a Honda Pilot.

The roof rack and rear toolbox from the truck reportedly went airborne and landed on the Pilot.

Authorities say a third vehicle, a construction truck, tried to avoid the crash and hit the wall but didn’t hit any other vehicles.

A 7-year-old girl in the Pilot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another child passenger and a female driver were last reported to be in stable condition.

Officials say a passenger in the construction truck was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.