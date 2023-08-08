Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Waller County
9
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Washington County
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Washington County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
from TUE 3:13 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
from TUE 9:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Waller County
Heat Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County

Montgomery County crash on I-69 at SH 242: Child hospitalized in critical condition

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A 7-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash along l-69 in Montgomery County.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes under SH 242.

MORE: League City crash: 1 teen killed, 2 injured along S Gulf Freeway feeder road

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but authorities say it appears that a pickup truck with a roof ladder rack hit the wall on the shoulder, causing it to rotate and clip a Honda Pilot.

The roof rack and rear toolbox from the truck reportedly went airborne and landed on the Pilot.

Authorities say a third vehicle, a construction truck, tried to avoid the crash and hit the wall but didn’t hit any other vehicles.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

A 7-year-old girl in the Pilot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another child passenger and a female driver were last reported to be in stable condition.

Officials say a passenger in the construction truck was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.