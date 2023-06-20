article

Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl back in March, Houston police said.

23-year-old James Harris is charged with burglary of a habitation and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to Houston police, officers were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex at 1221 Redford Road and were flagged down by a woman who said her 13-year-old daughter had been shot in the leg.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Police said a preliminary investigation determined that four unknown males and another adult male got into a fight outside. As a result of the fight, one of the four males fired multiple times at the residence and struck the 13-year-old in the leg.

Further investigation and evidence obtained identified Harris as one of the suspects sought in the case. He, along with three other unidentified suspects, are currently at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Dawayne Harris, the identities of the other three suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.