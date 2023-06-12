The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying and locating a suspect involved in an April 2023 carjacking.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday, April 16, around 1 a.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston jugging: Police investigating after victim was robbed after returning to hotel from bank

The victim told police that he had a blowout while driving his vehicle and pulled into a parking lot at the 9400 block of Mesa.

The victim stated that he had just finished changing out his tire when he was approached by several young males who asked him for $1.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The victim told police that after he gave one of the young males $1, a second male pulled out a handgun and demanded his car keys.

The suspects then took the victim's car keys and drove away in the vehicle, which was a rental car.

The vehicle was located several hours later at the 9700 block of Seeker.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip by clicking here or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.