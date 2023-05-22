Houston police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred in the 3700 block of Broadway.

On Sunday, May 14, around 2:10 pm, three unknown males entered a smoke shop on Broadway Street in Houston.

One of the males remained at the door while the other two males pulled out handguns and demanded the money from the cash register. Once the suspects had the money from the cash drawer, they fled the location in an unknown direction.

The suspects are described below:

Suspect #1: Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’4 to 5’7, 150 to 180 pounds, camo hoodie and black shorts.

Suspect #2: Black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’5 to 5’8, 140 to 160 pounds, red hoodie, and black shorts.

Suspect #3: Black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’6 to 5’8, 120 to 140 pounds, dark clothing.

If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to call Houston police immediately.







