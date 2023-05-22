Authorities are looking for six people seen on video robbing a north Houston beauty supply store, stealing wigs, and assaulting employees.

According to Houston PD's Robbery Division, it happened on Monday, April 17 around 5:30 p.m. That's when three unidentified men and three unidentified women walked into a beauty supply store in the 10900 block of North Freeway.

An employee reportedly noticed one of the women hiding a wig inside her purse and confronted her about it. The woman then turned to walk away but the employee reached toward her purse "to take the wig back," police said.

One of the men then pushed and punched the employee in the face.

When another employee tried intervening, they were punched also several times by the man. From there, the other thieves began stealing as many wigs as they could grab their hands on before taking off.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS or going online. Any information that could result in charges filed or arrests made may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.