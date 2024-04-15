Four teens are facing capital murder charges following a shooting at a Houston convenience store back on March 20, authorities said.

According to officials, the teen boys, aged 14, 14, 16, and 16, have been referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on charges of capital murder.

They are accused in the death of 42-year-old Steven Mendoza De Luna.

The shooting occurred at 8524 Gulf Freeway, just before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived at the convenience store, they found Mendoza De Luna inside the store, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined Mendoza De Luna was the clerk on duty in the store when three suspects entered the store and attempted robbery.

During the course of the robbery, authorities said one of the teens shot Mendoza De Luna.

Authorities said the two 14-year-old suspects were arrested on March 28, one 16-year-old suspect was arrested on April 6, and the final suspect was arrested on Monday.