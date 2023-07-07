A carjacking ring was busted in the Houston area and four men were arrested and charged for their roles, according to officials.

Ke’Shaun Johnson, 19, Lorenzo Jackson, 18, Brian Dorsey, 19, and Kenneth Kelley, 18, were all charged for their involvement in a ring that would rob ride share drivers and make them drain their bank accounts.

According to officials, there would be instances they would sexually assault the driver.

SUGGESTED: Houston man charged for deadly shooting of Uber driver, stole his car

Court documents say the men would abduct the drivers, threaten them with a gun, and then steal their car.

The incidents go as far back as May 29, records said.

Johnson is charged with four counts of Aggravated kidnapping and 4 counts of Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon. His total bond was set to $800,000 for four of the charges.

Jackson was charged with three counts of Aggravated Kidnapping and three counts of Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon. His total bond was set to $900,000.

Dorsey was charged with two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping and two counts of Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon. There has been no bond amount set for him yet.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Kelley was charged with three counts of Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping, one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault, and one Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. His bond total was set to $730,000.

Johnson, Jackson, and Dorsey are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.