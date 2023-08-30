HPD is now investigating a shooting incident that occurred around 4:30 p.m. this evening outside Star Mart Food Store, located at the 4000 block of West Orem Drive.

A preliminary information suggested that there was an ongoing feud with Madison High School students.

FOR MORE: HOUSTON CRIME NEWS

HPD says there were two males who were seen leaving the area of Madison High School. Then, both males walked over to the Star Mart, where words were exchanged between the two.

One 15-year-old male victim was shot in the lower abdomen, and transported to Memorial Hospital, where he is expected to be in stable condition.

The other male, who is responsible for the shooting, reportedly fled the area with a passenger in the vehicle and has not been identified.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The motive behind the incident is still unknown.

We will provide updates as more details become available.