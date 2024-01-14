Houston crash: Pedestrian killed in on East Freeway, police searching for second vehicle involved

article

Houston police are investigating following a deadly car-pedestrian crash on the East Freeway late Saturday night.

Officials said a male pedestrian was attempting to cross the freeway mainlanes in the 16000 block of East Freeway when the person was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities said the pedestrian may have been struck by a second vehicle after the initial collision.

Police said the first vehicle remained on the scene with no sign of intoxication involved.

The second vehicle involved is being sought by authorities and vehicle parts at the scene are said to be aiding authorities.