Houston shooting: Woman shot inside apartment, dies at hospital; police investigating

What we know:

Officials said the incident occurred on Tidwell Road between Antoine Drive and Bingle Road around 8 p.m.

Houston police said they received multiple calls, one stating there was a shooting inside an apartment, and another saying there was a shooting in the apartment parking lot.

Police arrived and began speaking with witnesses about the incident.

Authorities located a woman shot in an apartment, along with three children inside, two were six, another was eight.

Police were able to get into the apartment and get the kids out uninjured.

Authorities are working with CPS and family members to find a place for the children to stay for the night.

Police also went into the apartment to evacuate a woman who was shot. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any victim identification information.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

Authorities are still working to determine any suspect information.