Houston weather: Quiet weather day for Tuesday ahead of rainy Wednesday

The Brief One more quiet day Needed rain falling midweek Watching for weekend winter weather



TRANSITION TUESDAY

A reinforcing cold front moves through southeast Texas Monday night leading to one more relatively quiet day in Houston on Tuesday. The front stalls along the Gulf waters early in the day but by late afternoon the onshore winds return from the southeast allowing moisture to build back up.

RAINY WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

A weak Gulf low will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area starting Wednesday. Look for the higher rainfall totals in the afternoon and along the coast. Most of the FOX26 area will see about half an inch of rain but some areas could see a bit more.

WINTRY WEATHER POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND

The late-week cold front opens the door for the coldest air since earlier this winter. While most of Southeast Texas should received cold, nasty rain, forecast models suggests enough cold air could be in place this weekend to support the chance for wintry precipitation, especially north of Houston. It's too early for specific locations and times, but please stay weather aware this week for updates on potential sleet for freezing rain from late Saturday through Sunday and early Monday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼