Houston police officer accused of racing at 130+ mph with child in car

A Houston police officer is charged with racing on a highway and endangering a child. He is accused of drag racing with an 8-year-old child in his car. HPD says Gumataotao was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.



A Houston police officer is facing charges for allegedly racing with a child in his car.

Court records show Giovoinni-Quinn Gumataotao, 25, is charged with racing on a highway and endangering a child.

He has been released from jail on bond, which was set at a total of $11,000.

The backstory:

According to charging documents, Gumataotao was arrested Thursday for allegedly participating in a drag race – reaching speeds over 130 mph.

He allegedly had an 8-year-old child in his car at the time.

Officer relieved of duty pending investigation

What they're saying:

The Houston Police Department confirms Gumataotao was assigned to the Westside Patrol Division and had been with the department for two years.

HPD says Gumataotao was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.