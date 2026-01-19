Houston police officer accused of racing at 130+ mph with child in car
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is facing charges for allegedly racing with a child in his car.
Court records show Giovoinni-Quinn Gumataotao, 25, is charged with racing on a highway and endangering a child.
He has been released from jail on bond, which was set at a total of $11,000.
The backstory:
According to charging documents, Gumataotao was arrested Thursday for allegedly participating in a drag race – reaching speeds over 130 mph.
He allegedly had an 8-year-old child in his car at the time.
Officer relieved of duty pending investigation
What they're saying:
The Houston Police Department confirms Gumataotao was assigned to the Westside Patrol Division and had been with the department for two years.
HPD says Gumataotao was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
The Source: The information in this article comes from court documents obtained by FOX 26 and the Houston Police Department.