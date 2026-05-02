Driver killed in southeast Houston crash, possibly caused by high water

The Brief A deadly crash was reported Friday night on East Orem Drive. The driver was the only person in the vehicle. Police believe high water may have caused the driver to lose control.



Police are investigating a deadly Friday night crash in southeast Houston, and it's believed the heavy rain played a part in the crash.

East Orem crash possibly caused by rain

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Friday on East Orem Drive near Mykawa Road.

The accident involved one vehicle with one person inside. Another driver stopped to call 911.

Medics came to help, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police at the scene believe high water from Friday's heavy rain played a part in the crash since there was a puddle right before the crash site.

The driver had reportedly hit the puddle while going west on Orem, lost control of the vehicle, and struck a concrete barrier.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified. Police only described him as a Black man in his mid-30s.