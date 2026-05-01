The Brief We will be under a FOX 26 Storm Alert due to rounds of storms rolling over the Houston area Friday. A flood watch is in effect all day through 4 a.m. Saturday. There were a couple areas that reported seeing hail.



A FOX 26 Storm Alert is in effect for Friday as we are expected to have rounds of storms throughout the day. Temperatures will drop into the 60s.

Weather advisory, watches

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory on Friday morning until 8 a.m. including Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery and Waller counties.

A flood watch is in effect all day through 4 a.m. Saturday. The watch covers a portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties: Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Coastal Harris, Colorado, Fort Bend, Grimes, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington and Wharton.

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Weather forecast

Heavy rain overnight and early this morning produced widespread 1-2" totals with isolated amounts close to 2.5". This is just enough to raise the threat for street flooding, especially as more rain moves in through the day.

Hail was reported from Sugar Land to Pearland between 11:30 p.m. last night and 12:30 a.m. this morning. More hail is possible today as two more three additional waves of rain pass through from west to east.

The weather will clear out overnight leaving behind a beautiful, cooler and dry weekend.

CenterPoint workers ready to respond

With the threat of severe storms, CenterPoint Energy states they have more than 1,300 frontline employees and contractors ready to respond and support potential restoration efforts.