Bellaire theft suspect accused of stealing $1.1K in FIFA merchandise

The Brief A man allegedly stole FIFA merchandise from a local Walgreens. Police say the suspect hid in bushes and got into a rideshare vehicle. Patrol officers in the area were able to stop the vehicle.



A man was arrested in Bellaire for allegedly stealing over $1,000 of FIFA World Cup merchandise.

Man caught with stolen FIFA merchandise

What we know:

Police say Gerald Dawson walked into a Walgreen Sunday morning, stole about $1,100 in FIFA merchandise, and fled toward Bissonnet Street.

Patrol officers in the area were told that someone was seen hiding in bushes near Bissonnet and moving clothes into a backpack. At the same time, a rideshare vehicle came to the scene, and Dawson allegedly came out of the bushes and got into the car.

Police say they stopped the car, identified Dawson as the suspect, and found all the stolen merchandise.

What we don't know:

Other details about Dawson's arrest are not available at this time.