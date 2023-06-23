A man is dead after a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on US 59 in Houston.

The crash occurred around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of the highway near the Montrose Blvd. bridge. All northbound lanes are shutdown at Shepherd Drive.

According to police, a man driving the motorcycle died at the scene. Authorities say the three occupants of the SUV did not sustain any serious injuries.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly crash on US 59.

The front of the SUV and the motorcycle appear to have caught fire after the crash, police say.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still under investigation.