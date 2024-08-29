The Brief An off-duty HPD officer was injured in a motorcycle accident while escorting a crane near Eastex Freeway. Significant traffic delays and closures on North Beltway 8 due to the ongoing incident. The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



An off-duty Houston Police Department (HPD) officer was injured early this morning in a motorcycle crash while escorting a crane in northeast Houston.

The accident occurred around 5:25 a.m. near the Eastex Freeway and North Beltway 8, resulting in road closures in the area.

Authorities say the officer, who was riding solo on the motorcycle, was escorting a crane when the crash happened.

Emergency services arrived on the scene, and the officer was transported to a nearby hospital. The injuries sustained are not considered life-threatening.