The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly crash on Tuesday evening.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash occurred at the 17600 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Gonzalez said an adult female pedestrian was struck by a red SUV that fled the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

If you have any information on this crash, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.