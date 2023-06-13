Authorities are on the scene following a roof collapse at Friendswood High School on Tuesday.

Details are very limited, but according to Fire Chief Stan Koslowski, a worker was trapped in the collapse.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

We're told no students were present during the collapse but construction workers were. Four of them were pulled from the building, but one of the workers tragically died at the scene. Three others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

(Photo: SkyFOX)

In a statement from Friendwood ISD, they said, "We are heartbroken to announce we have been informed by emergency personnel there were three transported to local hospitals and there is one confirmed fatality from the partial collapse of the roof above the Boy's Gym in the existing building within the current construction site at Friendswood High School. We ask that you continue to pray for all involved.

Friendswood High School will remain closed to all until further notice. There were no students or staff involved."

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest as soon as more details are released.