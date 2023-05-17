Houston crash: Eagle Drive closed after deadly crash, public asked to avoid area

One road has been closed east of Houston after a deadly crash.

Details are limited at this time, but initial reports say Eagle Drive is closed from FM 565 to Eagle Pointe Drive following a deadly car crash just east of Houston.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fatal crash on Eagle Drive

There has been no information on how many people were involved in the crash.

All traffic must use an alternate route and are asked to avoid the area.