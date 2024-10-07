The Brief 2,500 people were expected at Beth Yushuran Synagogue in Houston to remember the victims of the October 7 attacks in Israel, marking a year since the tragic event. Attendees expressed their grief and solidarity, highlighting the personal connections to those affected, as many families remain impacted by the ongoing conflict, including 100 hostages still held by Hamas. Leaders like Renee Wizig-Earrios emphasized the need for collective strength and mobilization within the community, reinforcing the importance of support during this difficult time.



2,500 people were expected to attend a vigil at Beth Yushuran Synagogue in Houston in remembrance of the lives lost during the October 7 attacks in Israel.

One year ago, the Hamas terrorist attacks along the Israeli-Gaza border took the lives of 1,200 Israelis and terrorists took 250 more people hostage.

The attacks kicked off a war that has been raging on for a year now, claiming the lives of numerous innocent Israelis and Palestinians.

"We are all still mourning, we would have hoped to be in a different place one year after October 7," said Renee Wizig-Earrios / President & CEO of Jewish Federation of Greater Houston.

She says 100 Israelis are still being held hostage by Hamas.

"We need to draw strength from one another also to mobilize," she said.

At the vigil, many from the Jewish community shared how the war hits close to home, "My father and my family live in Jerusalem, and we're here to support our community and everything that's going on here," said Jenny, one attendant.

"These people aren't just people over there, they're our people. They feel like family, it's been really challenging," said another attendant, Ester.

There have been reports of events in support of Palestine being held throughout the country, but FOX 26 wasn't made aware of any being held locally.