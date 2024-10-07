The Brief Cities across the U.S., including Houston, are holding memorials to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, honoring the lives lost and those still held hostage. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared October 7 a statewide day of observation, with flags flying at half-staff and a moment of silence to remember the victims of the attack that killed over 1,200 Israelis. The ongoing war in the Middle East has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with reports of increased antisemitic incidents in the U.S. since the attack, highlighting the urgent need for dialogue and resolution.



Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. Memorials are being held all across the nation, and in Houston, in remembrance of those who died during the ongoing war in the Middle East.

October 7 is now set aside as a day to remember the fallen and those held hostage following Hamas’ aggression against Israel.

"Judaism and Israel we remember, and we mourn lives that people have lost," said Elad Shoshan, the deputy chief of mission.

In Texas, flags are flying at half-staff to honor victims of the Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. Governor Greg Abbott declared Monday a statewide day of observation for Israel and called for a moment of silence.

"On October 7, more Jews were killed on any day since the holocaust," said Mark Toubin, the Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League.

Last year, the terrorist group Hamas launched an attack by targeting a music festival in southern Israel. 1,200 Israelis were killed in the attack. A few hours later, Israel declared war.

"We seen babies being murdered, elderly being hijacked, families torn apart," said Shoshan.

Since the October 7 attacks, the war has spread to include Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, the West Bank, Gaza, and Iran. An estimated 40,000 Palestinians have been killed. There’s still an estimated 100 people still being held in Gaza.

"We are facing an all-out war in the Middle East. Even as I just mentioned before this interview started, we had alerts of missiles coming into different populated areas in Israel," said Shoshan.

Pro-Palestinian protests have spread across the nation and in Houston with protesters calling for a ceasefire. Toubin said since the attack, the United States has experienced a year with the highest number of antisemitic incidents.

"We had over 10,000 incidents of harassment, vandalism, of assaults, that occurred post October 7," said Toubin.

Both the deputy chief of mission and the Anti-Defamation League said the only way the war will end is if Hamas releases the hostages.