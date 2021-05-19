Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
15
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:18 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:20 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:54 PM CDT until SAT 8:21 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:09 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:05 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:31 PM CDT until THU 10:31 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:21 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until WED 9:45 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Waller County
Flood Warning
from WED 6:16 PM CDT until WED 9:15 PM CDT, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:54 PM CDT, Jackson County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Tide Statement
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Coastal Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Houston city council moves forward on $2 billion rate hike for water

By
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Sylvester Turner
FOX 26 Houston

City council moves forward on $2 billion rate hike for water

Houston city council moving forward Wednesday on what will eventually be a $2 billion rate hike - spread out over the next 15 years.

HOUSTON - Get ready for higher water bills. 

Houston city council moving forward Wednesday on what will eventually be a $2 billion rate hike - spread out over the next 15 years.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Mayor Sylvester Turner says the added revenue is needed to make water and wastewater improvements demanded by the federal government.

The infrastructure upgrades were a condition of settling litigation with the EPA for years of environmental violations including the seeping of sewage into lakes, rivers, and streams.

While some councilmembers asked to delay the proposed fee on new development... The mayor insisted the increases will be "modest" and the upgrades "long overdue."

"It's when people don't have to vote for a fee and pay for it. It's all easy then. It's all easy. I wish I could say 'voila. It's fixed,' but you are going to pay for it. Somebody got to pay for it," Mayor Turner said. "My suggestion on this is to use some of the area funds to kind offset this increase for maybe a year, two years so people can get back on their feet and we are not impacting them right now

In the coming weeks, the city council is expected to take up a city-wide increase in residential and commercial fees to further fund the water and wastewater upgrades.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP