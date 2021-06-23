Houston City Council approves increase in water rates

article

Houston City Council approved a $2 billion, 5-year increase in water rates to fund federally mandated infrastructure improvements on Wednesday.

The rate hike is set to begin on September 1.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the added revenue is needed to make water and wastewater improvements demanded by the federal government.

The infrastructure upgrades were a condition of settling litigation with the EPA for years of environmental violations including the seeping of sewage into lakes, rivers, and streams.

While some councilmembers asked to delay the proposed fee on new development, the mayor insisted the increases will be "modest" and the upgrades "long overdue."