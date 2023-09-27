Houston City Council approves $5M to relocate Fifth Ward residents from cancer cluster

The Houston City Council on Wednesday approved a $5 million fund to help relocate residents from a Fifth Ward community heavily impacted by a deadly cancer cluster.

Councilwoman Letitia Plummer reiterated the council's continued support for the neighborhood.

"My hope is that we would consider codifying the process once it's completed," Plummer said. "Once we have the community meetings, we really put something solid in place so that in the next administration, the community has the same protections that you've created for them."

The fund will be used to help residents voluntarily relocate from the area near a Union Pacific Railroad site where elevated levels of dioxins, chemicals that are linked to cancer-causing conditions, were found. Many neighbors there have died from various cancers for decades.

Sandra Edwards, a longtime resident of Fifth Ward, was relieved to hear the news. Two of her neighbors died this week after being diagnosed with cancer.

"It's long overdue, and they are kind of understanding what we have been trying to get them to understand," Edwards said. "It's a lot of people over here that really needed that."

Union Pacific Railroad announced in August that the Texas Health Department found no cancer concerns after evaluating last year's report on chemicals found in soil samples. However, the company also said that the report bolsters the need for more testing.

Edwards said the community demands more accountability from Union Pacific Railroad.

"If you feel sorry, step up to the plate," Edwards said. "You know this is your fault. Do the right thing. Don't have someone else pay for your mess-up. Come clean up your mess-up. Make peace with us."

In addition to the $5 million fund, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city will work with the Houston Land Bank, the Community Land Trust, and Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis to help relocate residents. Residents will also be assigned caseworkers to help them through the process.

"It was important for us to put the weight of the city behind the people in Fifth Ward, in this cancer cluster," Turner said.

According to the Mayor's office, the current boundaries for relocation assistance are north of Liberty Road, west of Lockwood, east of Wipprecht and south of Jewel. The total area encompasses 110 parcels. However, only 41 lots are residential properties.



