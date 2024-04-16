Higher Dimension Church in Houston is taking financial literacy to the next level for April with a new weekly series titled "30 Days To Financial Prosperity". The free series was created to help empower the community by offering guidance on navigating finances while integrating faith.

Throughout the month of April, Higher Dimension Church, located at 9800 Club Creek Drive in Houston, will feature a diverse lineup of financial experts during its Sunday services at 8:30 am and 11:30 am. These experts will delve into essential financial topics such as money management, budgeting, saving, investing, loans, credit and debt, taxes, and building generational wealth.

The special financial series will also provide free resources and guidance provided by local businesses and organizations before and after services.

Additionally, Higher Dimension Church will contribute $250-$500 each Sunday towards paying a bill for someone in attendance.

A centerpiece of the series will be 'The Finance Workshop', a special bonus event featuring Pastor Terrance H. Johnson and renowned Financial Expert, Best-Selling Author, and Podcast Host, Anthony O'Neal on Saturday, April 27, from 10am–2pm.

O'Neal, a widely recognized figure in financial education, has appeared on numerous media platforms, including "LIVE with Kelly & Ryan," "The Tamron Hall Show," and "Fox News".

A former speaker and personality at Ramsey Solutions, O’Neal went out on his own and has taken his platform to new heights, reaching over 35 million people in more than a dozen countries through his podcast "The Table with Anthony O’Neal," where he teaches others how to obtain mental, spiritual, physical, and financial freedom by keeping it real, relevant, and relatable.

The Finance Workshop with O’Neal and Johnson will offer attendees practical tools for financial freedom and valuable insights on various topics, including money management skills, best investment practices, financial literacy for families, strengthening businesses, and financial networking.

"So many people experience financial hardships because they do not understand God's heart about money and therefore, they don’t prosper with money," said Pastor Terrance H. Johnson of Higher Dimension Church. "Our goal with the series and the workshop is to help provide the knowledge and skills that can empower individuals to go beyond struggle and survival and learn how to prosper with money so that they can honor God, live free, and leave an inheritance."

The Finance Workshop tickets for adults are priced at just $30 per person, which includes lunch. Free childcare and lunch will be provided for children aged three to 5th grade, and youth can attend the Higher Youth group at no cost, including lunch, during the workshop! Online registration is now available at https://www.higherd.net/finance-workshop .

In addition to The Finance Workshop and Sunday services at the Houston campus, Higher Dimension Church also serves the Katy community with Sunday services held at 10:00 am at The Steve Raddack Community Center, located at 18650 Clay Road.

The Church will be providing additional financial tips on their social media @higherdimensionchurch, in newsletters, and online at https://www.higherd.net throughout the month of April.

For tickets and more information on the series, workshop, and services, please visit Higher Dimension Church at https://www.higherd.net.

