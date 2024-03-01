Expand / Collapse search

Houston spiritual leaders get security training following Lakewood Church shooting

Houston church leaders train on safety

It's been nearly three weeks since the horrific shooting at Lakewood Church and local spiritual leaders are getting training on how to better protect their places of worship. FOX 26 anchor Rashi Vats has a look at the training they are undergoing.

HOUSTON - Houston spiritual leaders got together for security training after the tragic events at Lakewood Church.

Serving Watchmen, a church security training company, held a session on Friday at the First Church of the Nazarene in Pasadena.

According to Barry Young, president of the company, 50 pastors and leaders from all over greater Houston registered for the training.

During their session, Dr. Young spoke about hidden dangers such as protecting buildings by adding concrete barriers and how to properly label buildings in order for a quick and efficient response from police and firefighters. 

For more information on Serving Watchmen, click here.