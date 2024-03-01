Houston spiritual leaders got together for security training after the tragic events at Lakewood Church.

Serving Watchmen, a church security training company, held a session on Friday at the First Church of the Nazarene in Pasadena.

According to Barry Young, president of the company, 50 pastors and leaders from all over greater Houston registered for the training.

During their session, Dr. Young spoke about hidden dangers such as protecting buildings by adding concrete barriers and how to properly label buildings in order for a quick and efficient response from police and firefighters.

