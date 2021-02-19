Houston businesses helping Houstonians

Houston businesses continue to show compassion to their communities by doing their part to help those in need that have been affected by the winter storm.



Cotton Holdings, a Houston-based disaster recovery company distributed free, hot meals Thursday at local restaurants. They continue on Saturday, Feb. 20 at the following restaurants:



- Jimmy Changas, 300 Westgreen Blvd - 300 Meals from 11 a.m.—10 p.m.

- Rollin’ Phatties, 1731 Westheimer Rd. - 375 Meals from 12 p.m.—12 a.m.

- Jersey Mikes Subs, 7670 Katy Fwy. - 375 meals from 10 a.m.— 9 p.m.

Chef and owner Chris Williams of Lucille’s 1913 Kitchen has been feeding thousands all week long. He will continue his efforts on Feb. 24, in partnership with Attack Poverty and Fort Bend County, Lucille's 1913 will distribute 4,000 meals in Richmond and Rosenberg.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George is among the notables who plan to attend the food distribution event, which also will provide 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for those in need.