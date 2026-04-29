Houston business owner gets prison time over $1.6M in unpaid taxes

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The Brief A Houston business owner was sentenced for failing to pay $1.6M in payroll taxes. Prosecutors say he also hadn’t filed his own taxes since 2008. He received 18 months in prison and will serve supervised release after.



A Houston business owner and former CPA has been sentenced to prison for failing to pay over $1.6 million in taxes withheld from his employees' wages.

The convict also admitted he hasn't filed his own taxes since 2008, a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas, says.

Houston businessman sentencing

What we know:

Harry Lamar Curtis III pleaded guilty to his offenses in November 2025, after an investigation by the criminal division of the IRS. Curtis had been trained and certified as an accountant, and owned Information Advisory Group LLC, a cybersecurity and IT company based in Houston, Tuesday's release says.

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As the owner of the Houston-based company, Curtis admitted in court that he had not filed any business tax returns since 2016, culminating in $1,647,142 of improperly-withheld taxes over that span. That number includes federal income taxes, FICA taxes and employer matching amounts, the release says.

What's next:

Curtis has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sim Lake. The prison time is set to be followed by three years of supervised release.

He was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.