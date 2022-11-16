article

An 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg while taking out the trash at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Briar Forest Drive and South Kirkwood Road.

MORE: 17-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Memorial Park

Police say the boy and his 15-year-old brother took some trash to the dumpster and then started walking back to their apartment.

During their walk, police say the boys heard some people about 40 to 50 yards away in the parking lot who sounded like they may have been arguing.

MORE: Man found not guilty of murder in 2020 shooting of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios

They then heard one pop, and the younger boy felt pain in his leg, police say.

The boy was taken to the hospital. Officials say he is expected to be OK.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800.