17-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Memorial Park

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was fatally struck by a train in Memorial Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Union Pacific officials said one of its trains was involved in the incident in the area of 7575 North Picnic Lane around 3:15 p.m.

According to Houston police, two 17-year-old girls were walking on the northbound train tracks.

Police said the engineer of the train sounded the horn, but only one of the teens got of the way in time.

One of the 17-year-old girls was pronounced dead at the scene.

Union Pacific officials said the crew was not injured.

No other details have been released.