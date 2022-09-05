Houston-based non-profit 'Save the Ukrainian Children' raising money to send medical supplies to Ukraine

article

Sheldon firefighters are pitching in to help send supplies to children’s hospitals in Ukraine. Firefighters have been working with the non-profit 'Save the Ukrainian Children.'

The latest shipment includes 20 hospital beds, mattresses, walkers and wheelchairs which were privately donated from a neighbor in Louisiana. The supplies will be sent from Houston to Poland, then driven over the border to support children’s hospitals in Ukraine.

MORE RUSSIA-UKRAINE COVERAGE

'Save the Ukrainian Children' was founded by Viktoriya Rawlins, a Ukrainian woman living in Houston who wanted to help her family and friends fighting for their freedom.

Five months ago, Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue helped transport and store donated medical supplies. Their volunteer work has doubled as training for emergency situations.

"We have equipment like high-water rescue vehicles that we use for disaster response. We also have forklifts that we use for disaster response. This allows us to help other people while training," said Hernan Venegas, a spokesperson for Sheldon Community Fire & Rescue.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

"During the last five months, we collected about $1 million of donations for Ukrainian people including medical supplies and emergency medicine, children’s supplies for the children whose parents were killed by the war. Our focus is children because children are our future," Rawlins said.

The non-profit’s mission is personal to Rawlins, as many of her family members still remain in Ukraine fighting for their freedom.

Save the Ukrainian Children is hoping to raise $5,500 to help transport the donated supplies abroad. If you'd like to help, click here.