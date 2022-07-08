Authorities locate mother days after baby was found alone in SW Houston

article

Authorities have located the mother of a 12-month-old baby who was found alone at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Tuesday.

Court records show Dana McGowan, 33, was booked into the Harris County Jail as of Friday morning on a charge of DWI with a child under 15 years of age from January 21.

Police, who asked for the public’s help locating the woman, have not said where or how she was found.

On Wednesday, Houston police said the baby boy had been found the day before abandoned and crying near an iron fence at an apartment complex in the 10300 block of S. Wilcrest Drive. They said no missing persons reports had been filed and asked for the public’s help identifying him.

Later on Wednesday, police said a family member had contacted detectives and identified the baby.

On Thursday, police released the name of the baby’s mother and said family members had been unable to reach her. A missing persons report was filed on Thursday.

Authorities have been in contact with the boy’s father. Police say neither McGowen nor the baby’s father lived at the apartment complex where he was found. Authorities aren’t sure who or why someone abandoned him there.

The baby was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Police say there is no evidence that the injuries were inflicted on the child and believe they came from the baby being alone.

The baby was then released into the care of CPS and placed in a foster home, a CPS spokesperson said.