Family member identifies baby found in SW Houston, police looking for his parents

UPDATE: The Houston Police Department said a family member has contacted them identifying the baby that was found.

Police said they are working to locate the baby's mom and dad.

We're told they are not wanted for a crime.

Authorities added they'll release the baby's name when one or both of his parents are interviewed.

Officials need your help identifying a baby boy found at a southwest Houston apartment.

According to the Houston Police Department, the baby was found on July 5 around 12:40 p.m. in the 10300 block of S. Wilcrest Dr. Several attempts were made to find the baby's parents or a guardian, but to no avail.

The child is believed to be between 6 and 10 months with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD at 713-884-3131.