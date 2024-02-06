Houston Astros, Jose Altuve agree on multi-year contract extension

The Houston Astros have announced they have agreed to a five-year contract extension with star second baseman Jose Altuve.

According to the Astros, the extension will cover seasons 2025-2029.

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 22: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros runs the bases during Game 6 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, October 22, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB P Expand

Altuve enters the 2024 season in the final year of a seven-year contract extension that he signed back on March 19, 2018.

The 2024 season will be the 13th in an Astros uniform for the eight-time All-Star.

On the Astros all-time lists, Altuve ranks first in career batting average (.307), third in hits (2,047), doubles (400), runs (1,062) and stolen bases (293), fourth in OPS (.834) and fifth in home runs (209).