Houston Astros fans will have a chance to meet their 2022 World Series champions.

The Astros will be hosting their annual FanFest presented by H-E-B on Saturday from 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to celebrate their championship win and get ready for the 2023 season. The event will feature activities for all ages including autograph sessions, photo opportunities with select players, and the World Series trophy, games, and much more.

Fans can purchase their Astros FanFest Vouchers for $1 each with all proceeds benefiting the Astros Foundation. For more information, visit the Astros FanFest website.

You just have to ensure you get an admission voucher to enter. The Astros say a limited number of vouchers will be available the morning of the event and they are digital tickets only.

Astros Manager Dusty Baker will be at the event tomorrow along with members of his coaching staff.

The Astros say they will have 17 players at FanFest, including offseason signee José Abreu, All-Stars Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers Jr., and Ryan Pressly, and postseason standout performers Jeremy Peña and Bryan Abreu. Hunter Brown, the club’s top prospect, will also be at Minute Maid Park. The player group also includes David Hensley, Korey Lee, Seth Martinez, J.J. Matijevic, Parker Mushinski, Joe Perez, Blake Taylor, and José Urquidy.

Notable Astros alumni will be making an appearance at FanFest as well, such as Astros Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell, Terry Puhl, and Shane Reynolds. Eric Anthony, Brandon Backe, Brian Bogusevic, and Jason Castro were also said to be at the event.

Fans will be able to park in the Astros Parking Lots A, B, and C for free on the day of FanFest. You can enter the event at Atrium, South Home Plate, Right Field Gate, Center Field Gate, or Left Field Gate.

Season ticket holders and Astros Buddies get exclusive benefits. Ticket holders are said to get Fast Pass lanes at all activity locations, but pre-purchased vouchers are required for certain activities. Astros Buddies will receive a Fast Pass for Run the Bases and Fast Pass at the kid's autograph station.

According to the Astros, you can download the MLB Ballpark app to access your FanFest Admission and Activity Vouchers as screenshots of admission tickets and activity vouchers or a printout of the confirmation page will not be accepted.

Get more information on the Astros FanFest here.